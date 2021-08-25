cVault.finance Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $6,798.41 or 0.13883211 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $67.98 million and $51,730.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.95 or 0.00784076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00101175 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.