CVCoin (CVN) Price Reaches $4.43 on Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.43 or 0.00009290 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 91.9% against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $54.91 million and approximately $175,804.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00122540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00155487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,748.15 or 1.00021738 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.20 or 0.01014283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.45 or 0.06580648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

