CVCoin Price Tops $4.36 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.36 or 0.00009102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 101.5% higher against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $53.94 million and approximately $133,243.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00123720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00156282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,746.24 or 0.99751845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.01032237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.49 or 0.06579933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.