CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 54,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of CVS Health worth $104,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

