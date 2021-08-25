CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $83.78. 106,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,965,528. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.04. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

