CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $83.78. 106,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,965,528. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.04. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.67.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.