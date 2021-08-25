CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) versus MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Critical Review

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVS Health has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for MedAvail and CVS Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 CVS Health 0 4 12 1 2.82

MedAvail currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. CVS Health has a consensus price target of $93.41, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than CVS Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MedAvail and CVS Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 7.55 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.85 CVS Health $268.71 billion 0.41 $7.18 billion $7.50 11.14

CVS Health has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail. MedAvail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVS Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of CVS Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CVS Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and CVS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% CVS Health 2.59% 13.81% 4.24%

Summary

CVS Health beats MedAvail on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, medical management capabilities. The Corporate/Other segment involves in providing management and administrative services. The company was founded by Stanley P. Goldstein and Ralph Hoagland in 1963 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, RI.

