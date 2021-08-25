CWV Chain Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $9,457.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00126093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00159129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.12 or 1.00303305 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.59 or 0.01052883 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.96 or 0.06581069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

