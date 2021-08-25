CX Institutional Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CX Institutional cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,694,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 188,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,518 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. 56,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

