CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,846 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.98. 239,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,939,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $194.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

