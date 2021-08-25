CX Institutional Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,138,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,841,000 after acquiring an additional 54,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,684 shares of company stock worth $3,628,113 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.64. 686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

