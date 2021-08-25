CX Institutional Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.67. 48,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.