CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 4,952.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,624 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,382,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,050,000. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHF traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,899. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $188.81 and a twelve month high of $275.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.87.

