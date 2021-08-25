CX Institutional Invests $1.82 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,553,000 after acquiring an additional 786,269 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.53. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 117.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

