CX Institutional Invests $2.04 Million in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.16.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $354.73. 29,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.27. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.86 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,709 shares of company stock worth $169,495,398. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

