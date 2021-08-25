CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,778 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FM. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 110,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. 27,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,398. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

