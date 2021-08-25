CX Institutional Purchases 2,261 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.68.

