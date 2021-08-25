CX Institutional Purchases 3,254 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.34. 147,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,442,281. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

