CX Institutional Sells 1,877 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 696.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

Allegion stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.91. 2,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,621. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

