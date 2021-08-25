CX Institutional Sells 2,148 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kellogg by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,788 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Kellogg by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Kellogg by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of K traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

