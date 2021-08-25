CX Institutional Sells 2,379 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,791. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.