CX Institutional Sells 358 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.34. The stock had a trading volume of 276,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,849,934. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.