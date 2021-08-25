CX Institutional Sells 4,708 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.42. 90,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,926,622. The firm has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.62. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

