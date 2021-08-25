CX Institutional Sells 747 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in PayPal by 28.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.72. 96,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701,509. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $326.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $10,710,450. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

