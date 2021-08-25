CX Institutional Sells 804 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $231.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,112. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

