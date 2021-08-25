CyberMiles (CMT) Achieves Market Cap of $11.38 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and $1.48 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00055305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00363323 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,977.53 or 1.00018331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00040859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00070969 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

