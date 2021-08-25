CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Market Capitalization Tops $16.59 Million

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. CYCLUB has a market cap of $16.59 million and $729,986.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CYCLUB has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00126093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00159129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.12 or 1.00303305 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.59 or 0.01052883 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.96 or 0.06581069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CYCLUB Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

