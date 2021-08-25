Cytek BioSciences, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on September 1st (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CTKB) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 1st. Cytek BioSciences had issued 14,564,635 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $247,598,795 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Cytek BioSciences’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CTKB opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Cytek BioSciences has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

