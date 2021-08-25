Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,379 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cytokinetics worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $15,616,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 256.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 260,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,845. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

