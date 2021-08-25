Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.51

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 11116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 999,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.98% of Cyxtera Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.