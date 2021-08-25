DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. DAD has a market cap of $87.28 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00788251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00101800 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

