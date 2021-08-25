Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $22.73

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $22.10. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 8,188 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,333,000 after purchasing an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $20,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

