Dai Achieves Market Cap of $6.06 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and $454.35 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,056,251,734 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,251,245 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

