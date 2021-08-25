Daniel Devers Sells 9,000 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

