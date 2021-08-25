DAOBet (BET) Price Up 37.7% Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $1,396.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,897.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $646.14 or 0.01321410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.61 or 0.00336641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00160718 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002879 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

