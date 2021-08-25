Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.76

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.76 and last traded at $150.01, with a volume of 86355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.87.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.96. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.