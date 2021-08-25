Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 709,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,433 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 57,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 231,149 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.43. The stock had a trading volume of 778,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,197. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $208.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,503 shares of company stock worth $6,760,379 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

