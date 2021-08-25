Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 3.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,699,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.84. The firm has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,781 shares of company stock valued at $151,521,160. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.