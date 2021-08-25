Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases 1,658 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $169.84. 2,929,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,354,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.99. The company has a market cap of $268.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

