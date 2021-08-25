Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $11.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2,859.00. 628,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,704. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,866.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,656.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

