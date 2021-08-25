Datacoin (DTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $19,011.04 and approximately $31.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001027 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00036193 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

