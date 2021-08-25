Datarius Credit Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $69,105.83 and $1.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00784193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00101568 BTC.

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

