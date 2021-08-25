Datum Market Cap Hits $1.85 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $24,935.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00776735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00099007 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

