DATx Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $645,301.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATx has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DATx Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

