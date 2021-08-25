DAV Coin (DAV) Market Capitalization Achieves $792,894.79

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $792,894.79 and approximately $858,168.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.78 or 0.00360146 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,418.35 or 1.00340829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00070445 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

