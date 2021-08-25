David Michael Lund Purchases 3,500 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:TRIN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. 78,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,003. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

TRIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 157,228 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,615,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 402,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

