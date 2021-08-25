Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.00. Davis Select Worldwide ETF shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 25,889 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.31.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.