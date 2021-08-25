Dean S. Adler Sells 12,130 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 12,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,074,354.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.91. The stock had a trading volume of 98,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.17.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Safehold by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Safehold by 79,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.