Dean S. Adler Sells 12,130 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 12,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,074,354.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.91. The stock had a trading volume of 98,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.17.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Safehold by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Safehold by 79,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

