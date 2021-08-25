DecentBet (DBET) Trading Down 42.6% Over Last 7 Days

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $578,127.50 and approximately $382.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.24 or 0.00777104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00099382 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars.

