Decentral Games (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $85.14 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $85.14 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $277.66 or 0.00580551 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,628 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

