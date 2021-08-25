Decentraland (MANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $308.54 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00053969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00782796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00101394 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,101,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,383,543 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

